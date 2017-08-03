Two State High grads, Aileen McKinstry, on violin, and Cecilia Leskowicz, on flute, are organizing a benefit concert to help raise money for students in the district who cant afford instruments. The concert is 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at the State High North Building.
Two State High grads, Aileen McKinstry, on violin, and Cecilia Leskowicz, on flute, are organizing a benefit concert to help raise money for students in the district who cant afford instruments. The concert is 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at the State High North Building. Courtesy of State College Area School District
Two State High grads organize benefit concert to support music booster club

By Britney Milazzo

bmilazzo@centredaily.com

August 03, 2017 7:35 PM

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP

Two State College Area High School graduates are making it their mission to help give as many students as possible the opportunity to play a musical instrument.

Class of 2016 grads Aileen McKinstry, a violinist, and Cecilia Leskowicz, a flutist, teamed up to create the “Instruments of Change” benefit concert scheduled for later this month.

The goal, McKinstry said, is to help raise funds to support the music booster club, which would provide musical instruments to students who might not be able to afford them.

Students on the free and reduced lunch program at State College Area School District would likely enter into a lottery system to benefit from the fundraiser, Leskowicz said.

The music program through SCASD has encouraged me and helped develop my musical talents and abilities, and love for it, as well.

Cecilia Leskowicz, State High grad

“The music program through SCASD has encouraged me and helped develop my musical talents and abilities, and love for it, as well,” she said. “Through this, we want to give as many students as possible the chance to participate in music programs despite what their financial situation is.”

The idea was sparked during a project McKinstry did for a rhetoric and civic life class at Penn State.

“One of the assignments was to write an issue brief and to do an advocacy project related to that brief,” she said. “I thought it would be fun, and wrote about why music education is important and to keep funding it in schools, and so I thought I’d use the musical talents in this district to host a benefit concert and call back alumni.”

That’s when she contacted Leskowicz, whose father, Paul Leskowicz, is also the district music coordinator.

“He has always wanted to create some kind of fund to help financially disabled students, and this was the perfect opportunity to do that,” Cecilia Leskowicz said.

Benefit concert proposal was supported by music booster club after it was proposed in May to its members

The girls approached members of the music booster club in May, and then reached out to alumni, some teachers and students who agreed to perform in the concert, including themselves. Leskowicz will also be performing in a duet with her mother Olivia Leskowicz, a vocal performer.

“I was just so glad I went to a school district that had a rich music program with so any opportunities for students, and I think we both just wanted to give back to that because we benefited so much from it,” McKinstry said.

Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo

If you go

What: “Instruments of Change” benefit concert

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: State High North Building, 653 Westerly Parkway

Admission: $10 adults. $5 senior citizens. Free for SCASD students

