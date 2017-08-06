State College Area educator recognized with national teaching award

Building a strong community is one of David Rockower’s biggest priorities — and it starts in the classroom, he said.
“The most impactful learning occurs when students feel part of something bigger than themselves,” the Delta Middle Level Program English teacher said.
He said he finds joy in helping students become engaged readers who think critically about the stories they read. But perhaps his greatest passion is taking students through the writing process.
I thrive on the energy that comes from a writer’s workshop, where students who once viewed themselves as non-writers begin to discover the power of words. Everyone has a story to tell, an opinion to share, a poem to highlight a memorable moment. Facilitating these writing experiences, well, that’s when the magic happens.
“I thrive on the energy that comes from a writer’s workshop, where students who once viewed themselves as non-writers begin to discover the power of words,” Rockower said. “Everyone has a story to tell, an opinion to share, a poem to highlight a memorable moment. Facilitating these writing experiences, well, that’s when the magic happens.”
For his work as a longtime educator, Rockower was recognized by the National Council of Teachers of English as this year’s recipient of the Outstanding Middle Level Educator in the English Language Arts Award.
The award will be presented to Rockower at NCTE’s annual convention on Nov. 17 in St. Louis.
“I am deeply honored to receive this award,” he said in an email. “It wouldn’t have been possible without the relationships I’ve established with students, parents and colleagues. I’m thankful for the freedom to be creative and collaborative, which I believe brings out the best in all teachers.”
Rockower was nominated based on specific criteria from the NCTE, including demonstrating “exceptional abilities” in fostering a spirit of inquiry and a love of learning; utilizing scholarship from literature, writing or other appropriate fields; participating in professional activities such as workshops, curriculum development, committees and other association activities; and more, according to the NCTE website.
