SCASD releases a fly-through video of Corl Street Elementary renovation

The State College Area School District released a fly-through video of the what the Corl Street Elementary School will look like following the renovation project that could begin in January.
In November, the school board approved renovation and construction projects for Corl Street, Houserville and Radio Park elementary Schools. The projects are in the 90 percent plan review phase, and the board is expected to vote on the final plans in the fall.
The Corl Street project is estimated by Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates to cost about $17.4 million and will be a mixture of new construction and renovation. The district expects work to begin in January and be completed in the summer 2019.
The board will host a community forum at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 in the Panorama Village Administrative Center boardroom to discuss the projects and engage in a question-and-answer session.
The Houserville and Radio Park videos are expected to be released this week.
