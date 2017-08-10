New CIU No. 10 location operating in College Township

A new location for Central Intermediate Unit No. 10 in the Centre Region could be a little more convenient for school staff in Centre County, according to some school district administrators.
After all, they said it could save them time from having to travel to its headquarters in Clearfield County.
“For programming held at the new facility, it saves us over 30 miles each way,” Penns Valley Area Superintendent Brian Griffith said in a statement.
The plan to open a Centre County office was unanimously approved by the board that oversees CIU 10.
According to documents from its April 27 meeting, the board approved the 2017-18 budget for the Centre County site totaling more than $177,000.
The new office, at 60 Decibel Road, Suite 107 in College Township, has been in operation since last month, said board member at large David Hutchinson, who also serves on the State College Area school board.
An open house will be held Sept. 14.
“The IU covers a fairly large geographic area,” Hutchinson said. “This will make it much easier for people on the east side to attend trainings. As a result, we expect attendance at these trainings to increase significantly.”
CIU No. 10, with headquarters in Boggs Township, Clearfield County, oversees 12 public school districts, three career and technical centers, five charter schools and eight private schools in four counties.
Hutchinson said CIU 10 is funded through annual dues from member districts.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
