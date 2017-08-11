SCASD releases Radio Park Elementary School renovation video

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:14 This is what the Radio Park Elementary School renovation will look like Pause 3:05 This is what the new Houserville Elementary School will look like 0:28 Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing 1:47 Tim Bream topic of discussion at Beta Theta Pi preliminary hearing 0:22 First responders clean crash scene 1:20 DA Stacy Parks Miller suggests Beta Theta Pi basement tape may have been deleted 0:24 State College Area High School's 2017 graduation ceremony 2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery 4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Radio Park Elementary School renovation project is expected to begin in January and cost about $22.5 million. The State College Area school board is expected to vote on the final plan in the fall. Courtesy of State College Area School District

The Radio Park Elementary School renovation project is expected to begin in January and cost about $22.5 million. The State College Area school board is expected to vote on the final plan in the fall. Courtesy of State College Area School District