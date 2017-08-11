The Radio Park Elementary School renovation project is expected to begin in January and cost about $22.5 million. The State College Area school board is expected to vote on the final plan in the fall. Courtesy of State College Area School District
SCASD releases Radio Park Elementary School renovation video

By Leon Valsechi

lvalsechi@centredaily.com

August 11, 2017 5:40 PM

The State College Area School District has released a video of the what the renovated Radio Park Elementary School will look like following the construction project that could begin in January.

In November, the school board approved renovation and construction projects for Radio Park, Corl Street and Houserville elementary schools. The projects are in the 90 percent plan review phase, and the board is expected to vote on the final plans in the fall.

The Radio Park project is estimated to cost about $22.5 million by Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates, an architectural firm from Mechanicsburg.

On Monday the district announced that due to issues with construction phasing, about 120 children could be displaced during the 2018-19 school year.

The video shows the school with four classrooms per grade, which is the more expensive construction option that would prevent displacement.

The board will host a community forum on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Panorama Village Administrative Center boardroom to discuss the projects and engage in a question-and-answer session.

Leon Valsechi: 814-231-4631, @leon_valsechi

