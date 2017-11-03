Centre County school named ‘fan favorite’ in snowplow contest

Can you really have a favorite plow?
When it comes down to the ones decorated by high schools in Clearfield, Centre, Juniata and Mifflin counties, people do.
PennDOT announced the winners of the District 2 “Paint the Plow” contest on Friday, and a Centre County school came out on top.
The design by St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Boalsburg was named the “Fan Favorite,” with more Facebook users liking it on social media than the other five entries.
The St. Joe’s design features silhouettes of three wolves, the school’s mascot, running through a wintry forest, fronted by the school’s name and logo.
PennDOT picked Harmony High School in Clearfield County as the overall winner. It features a slightly concerned snail and the contest’s theme: “Ice and snow, take it slow.”
“As we head into winter, our Paint the Plow contest is a very special event for us,” said District Executive Karen Michael. “The art work is impressive and it’s a real pleasure to see area students participate with so much excitement and enthusiasm.”
The contest was a way to promote winter safety, PennDOT said in a statement.
According to the release, plows will be mounted to a plow truck in the areas of the respective school districts for the upcoming winter season. District 2 plans to offer the contest across all nine counties in District 2 in 2018.
