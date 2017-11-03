Centre County school named ‘fan favorite’ in snowplow contest

More Videos 0:46 Star Wars: The Last Jedi "Awake" Pause 0:51 Cael Sanderson is excited for the return of Ed Ruth and Phil Davis to Penn State 0:07 Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception 0:24 Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings 3:11 2018 PSU commit Michael Beard talks Happy Valley 0:49 Coal miner praised for passionate national anthem performance 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 0:24 Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art 2:03 Can you really be scared to death? 1:54 Police searching for SPE Federal Credit Union robber Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art Students at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy , Bald Eagle Area and Bellefonte, along with Clearfield, will decorate some of the PennDOT snowplows seen this winter. Students at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy , Bald Eagle Area and Bellefonte, along with Clearfield, will decorate some of the PennDOT snowplows seen this winter. Frank Ready fready@centredaily.com

Students at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy , Bald Eagle Area and Bellefonte, along with Clearfield, will decorate some of the PennDOT snowplows seen this winter. Frank Ready fready@centredaily.com