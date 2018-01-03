Cold weather delays school for Philipsburg-Osceola

Philipsburg-Osceola students can sleep in a little bit Wednesday, as the school district issued a two-hour delay due to the frigid cold front sweeping across the region.
The high school and middle school will open at 9:15 a.m., and the elementary schools at 10:15 a.m.
Temperatures aren’t expected to leave the single digits before 10 a.m., according to AccuWeather, and a wind chill advisory is in effect for central Pennsylvania until 9 a.m.
For those who do have to venture out into the cold early Wednesday morning, dressing in layers and minimizing the amount of exposed skin will help to protect from frostbite.
