Several local schools cancel Friday classes due to low temperatures

From CDT staff reports

January 04, 2018 08:31 PM

Due to the cold temperatures in the region, several local school districts have announced closures for Friday.

Bellefonte, Philipsburg-Osceola and Tyrone school districts and Young Scholars of Central Pennsylvania Charter School in Ferguson Township confirmed that classes have been canceled, along with Mifflin County, Juniata County and Clearfield area school districts.

However, school-related activities at Bellefonte are not canceled, according to the district’s website.

The decision to cancel school comes as those in central Pennsylvania prepare for wind chill temperatures anywhere from minus 1 to minus 19 outside through Sunday morning, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service and The Weather Channel.

Check back to www.centredaily.com for updates on school delays and cancellations.

