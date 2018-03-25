Penns Valley art shows celebrate hard work and creativity

Megan Burrows shuffles some last minute pieces into place, takes a step back and then rearranges them. Burrows is the curator of the Penns Valley School District elementary art shows and tonight is opening night. There may not be any Renoirs or Picassos on display, but the way she attends to the details, one would think she was working for a fine art gallery in a big city.
“The kids work hard on these pieces and they deserve to have a space where people can see them and appreciate them,” she said.
Nearly 1,000 pieces of art including paintings, etchings, sculptures, drawings and prints adorn the walls of Penns Valley Elementary and Intermediate School. In three weeks, each of the Penns Valley elementary schools will play host to an art show just like this one, each one meticulously planned by Burrows.
Along with community science nights, STEM family nights, back to school nights and other engaging theme nights planned by teachers and parent-teacher group members, Penns Valley elementary schools have made a push in recent years to offer evening programs that bring in families back to the schools. A focal point of the elementary teachers and staff, bringing parents and families into the schools to share in their children’s successes is an important part of making connections.
“We are always looking for ways to engage families and to get them to see the broad scope of how their students are learning and achieving,” said Penns Valley Elementary and Intermediate principal Danielle Yoder. “Any time we can showcase students’ projects and they can show it off to their family, it reinforces the payoff for hard work.”
Paige Auman, a fifth-grader in Shelly Feltenberger’s class, was one of the exhibit’s featured artists. She showed off her farm landscapes and mountain landscapes, as well as her knack for creating a still life. When asked what inspires her most, she had some particular subjects that she loves to bring to life on paper.
“I like vintage things. This lamp I made is vintage and old. I even tried to make the wallpaper vintage,” she said. “I don’t know if you can tell. I have also always liked sunsets. I like how the colors blend to make a shining scene. This mountain scene came to me when I was sitting in church. I never know when the ideas will happen.” Her advice for young artist is to use your imagination to not copy other people.
Nick Cain, a sixth-grader in Michele Shawver’s class likes the process of creating. When creating his etching on paper, he started thinking of camouflage and leaves. His ideas evolved from there.
“I started with leaves and green. The designs around the middle just came to me,” he said. “I used circles and lines and decided to put them all around but in different sizes. So even though they’re the same things, they’re different because of how big they are.”
In showing his work off to his mother, Jennifer Cain, and grandparents, Deb and George Witherite, Nick said, “I’m proud of it. I’m glad they can see it.”
When the art show is over and all the art comes down, Nick says he’ll put his etching on a wall at home, unless a collector comes to him with an offer he can’t refuse.
“I’d put the price at $4,000 to $5,000 if someone is interested,” he said.
Even though Nick his confident in determining the retail value of his art, the experience for the students showcasing their work is priceless.
“When parents come in to see the pieces their kids create, they realize all of the hard work that goes in to making art. It’s not just arts and crafts. It’s not just cutting and pasting. The students are learning about art history, they’re learning about elements and principles of art, and they’re learning about style and technique,” Burrows said.
Burrows is serious about her teaching, but the by-product of her instruction is that students buy into the process of creating. Featured artist Paige Auman appreciates the approach Burrows uses to teach.
“Mrs. Burrows lets us be creative,” she said. “She may tell us what to draw, but you can choose your colors, use your imagination and make something of your own.”
Nate Althouse is the community relations director at Penns Valley Area School District.
