'Everything's coming down': Rogers Stadium to undergo $7 million renovation

Bellefonte Area School District is gearing up for a total revamp of Rogers Stadium.

"Everything’s coming down, and all new is going in," school board President Rodney Musser said.

The about $7 million renovation, which begins in late April, is expected to be completed by the 2019 football season, according to district Director of Fiscal Affairs Ken Bean.

Phase one will kick off with the demolition of the existing features at the site, such as the grandstands and field lighting fixtures. The seating will be improved, but the capacity will stay the same at about 3,400, Bean said. New turf will also be installed on the field and prepping for an eight-lane track will get underway.

Phase one will be finished prior to next football season, with phase two beginning shortly after. Phase two will include the construction of two field houses, which will will feature team locker rooms, a concession stand and restrooms. An additional concession stand will be built on the other end of the stadium and the complex will be ADA compliant, Musser said.

The about $1 million track project will be completed in phase two, and eventually the district plans to build new practice facilities and relocate the baseball fields, he said.

The district has about $3 million set aside to cover the costs associated with phase one, Bean said, so there will be no direct tax impact. The remainder of the project will be funded by a state tourism grant and capital campaign fundraising efforts, he said.

Musser said the stadium has never been truly renovated since it was built in the 1950s. The renovations will allow the school district to host a number of events that it couldn't previously accommodate, such as track and field invitationals and district playoffs or meets, he said.

"We just look forward to being able to entertain our entire community in a new facility," Musser said.