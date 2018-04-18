Could school closures, major renovations be headed to BEA?

Bald Eagle Area School District has more than enough space for the number of students it has. That's part of the problem.
The excess space costs quite a bit to operate and maintain.
Representatives from architectural firm Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates on Tuesday presented a feasibility study on the school district's options to maximize building utilization as student enrollment numbers are expected to continue to fall.
Possible solutions could include elementary school closures, major infrastructure upgrades and grade realignment.
The study looked at the district's historic population trends and census data to come up with K-12 student population projections for 2021. The study indicates that enrollment will decrease over the next few years. There are currently 1,636 total students in the district, and the study estimates there will be about 126 less enrolled in 2021.
The district's four elementary schools, middle school and high school currently make up about 351,000 square feet of student space. The elementary schools have an average of about 100 square feet of extra space per student based on the study's benchmark number. The projected excess of space in the district is an estimated 95,400 square feet, and the annual cost to maintain and operate the excess space is roughly $421,000, according to the study.
Most of the presentation focused on the elementary schools: Mountaintop, Port Matilda, Howard and Wingate. Many have site, building, roof and code deficiencies that need to be addressed, including cracks in sidewalk and pavement, sitting water on the roof (caused by failing coating) and building features that are not ADA compliant.
Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates came up with three options to take care of the underutilized space and make upgrades to the aging infrastructure.
Option one includes substantial "status quo" renovations and upgrades, mostly at the elementary school level. The project is estimated to cost about $16.4 million.
Option two includes some building renovations, as well as elementary school closures (which considers closing one, two or even three of the schools). That would cost about $13.1 million to $16.4 million.
Option three includes renovations, elementary school closures and grade realignment, which would move fifth grade to the middle school. That option would cost about $10.6 million to $14 million.
Now that the school board has all the information, Superintendent Jeff Miles said they will discuss each option and determine what best suits the district's needs.
This is not a short-term project. Miles said the study provides insight, but it'll likely be several years before any major changes are made.
"We need to take a hard look and make sure that the decisions we are making are in the best interest of our students," Miles said.
Comments