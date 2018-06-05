SCASD might not grant this school's charter renewal. Here's why

Wonderland Charter School wants a charter renewal, but State College Area School District might not grant it after a recent review uncovered "systematic" and "institutionalized" failures.
SCASD found evidence that Wonderland had failed to comply with the charter school law. The board of directors on Monday held a special meeting to initiate non-renewal and/or revocation proceedings.
"These failures, in the area of special education in particular, are systemic, institutionalized, and long-standing, and were put in place and are enforced by Wonderland leadership, to include its founder, former CEO, and current business administrator; its education director; its current CEO; and its other lead teacher," SCASD solicitor Scott Etter said in a statement. "We believe that these failures are so severe and significant that it is appropriate to initiate the non-renewal/revocation proceeding provided for in the (charter school law) and the Basic Education Circular on Charter Schools."
Wonderland had previously received two five-year renewals after its initial charter was granted, according to a SCASD resolution. The board commenced a routine review upon the Wonderland's request for a a further term.
In the midst of the review, several people associated with Wonderland, including board members, teachers and parents, informed the board of directors of their concerns with the charter: "long-standing, calculated, inappropriate, and unlawful practices with respect to students with special needs," according to a letter to the board from Superintendent Bob O'Donnell.
The three-month review also found issues with student achievement, certification, compensation and staffing, and more:
- Wonderland’s student performance falls below the district's on state and national assessments.
- The education director does not have an administrative certification.
- Wonderland teachers are the lowest paid in the state, ranking 781st out of the 781 Local Education Agencies.
- The charter spends far less on program areas, specifically special education, than it receives in funding from SCASD.
- Its "very scripted" general curriculum resembles what most school districts use as interventions for at-risk learners.
SCASD has reportedly asked Wonderland for information on its " Individualized Education Plans," which includes students' benchmark standards, but has been refused by the charter's CEO, the district said.
However, SCASD was able to obtain some information on student performance, including the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment, Terra Nova and locally developed internal assessments. The spring 2017 PSSA pass rates show that Wonderland students performed below the district's average, particularly in math.
On its website, Wonderland posted an "open letter" and videos from students' parents in support of a charter renewal with SCASD.
"Wonderland Charter School is not just a school, it is a unique educational setting that feels like home! The needs of the parents and children should weigh in your decision to renew Wonderland Charter School’s charter," the letter said.
A public hearing on the non-renewal and/or revocation of Wonderland's charter will be held at 7 p.m. July 2. Attorney Jeffrey Litts will be presiding over the hearing process.
