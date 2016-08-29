Bellefonte Area School District leaders look ahead to new year

There’s a phrase, “opposites attract.”
In physics, it describes the pulling force of opposite poles of magnetic attraction.
But the rule is also sometimes true with people.
Take Bellefonte Area interim Superintendent Michelle Saylor and interim Assistant Superintendent Tammie Burnaford.
How they got to their positions are very different — but with a similar end goal.
Burnaford, originally from Runville, is a 1980 Bald Eagle Area High School graduate and received her undergraduate degree in 1985 from Penn State. She received her master’s degree there, too.
She taught at the Bald Eagle Area School District until 13 years ago when she transferred to Bellefonte Area as principal of Pleasant Gap Elementary School.
“So, I never really left Centre County,” she said.
Saylor’s transition into education wasn’t as straightforward.
She grew up in the Lehigh Valley area and didn’t attend college until she was 29. Her first teaching job came at age 36.
She chose to first get married and take care of her family, she said — at which time she also worked in the fast food industry; worked as a phlebotomist; was an administrative assistant for a banker; worked in a sewing mill; and was a dairy farmer with her husband.
“I’ve walked in a lot of shoes. and I think that was the best thing I could have done because it’s given me insight to so many different perspectives,” Saylor said.
While attending college at Bloomsburg University, she knew education was her calling.
After graduation, Saylor worked at several school districts in the commonwealth, and she even got a dual master’s degree and a doctorate degree.
“I wanted to explore not just all these different districts, but explore every single level so I knew I could relate to the people I was working with instead of making assumptions,” she said. “Then I was like, ‘OK, I’m ready for the next step.’ I’ve been at all different size (school districts) and this is what I really wanted. You don’t have the red tape of a large district, but it’s not so small you have to worry about resources.”
Saylor’s been with Bellefonte Area for five years.
“So I got here in a quite opposite way as Tammie, but we complement each other,” Saylor said. “You want as much difference at the table because that’s going to ensure that you have more insight into the perspectives that you need to represent.”
They do, however, have one thing in common: “I guess the similarity is that the kids are first, and we’ll make the best decision in the interest of the kids,” Burnaford said. “It may not be what some people like, but it’s what’s best for the kids. It’s our common goal.”
Saylor agreed.
And that is what makes them compatible.
Their mission
Though the first day of school for students was Monday, Burnaford and Saylor said goals were already set with a focus to accentuate the positives, and gain the trust of the faculty and staff.
“That’s really big, and (we) really try to create processes so people understand they can be heard and their voice is appreciated,” Saylor said. “There’s a lot to be done. If it’s a 10,000-mile journey, we’re about three feet into it. I’m not saying we’re not going to stumble or twist an ankle along the way, but we’ll be good.”
Gaining trust, she said, began this summer with listening to concerns of the staff.
“It’s really hearing them out and understanding what they’re saying and come up with a solution because I don’t think that’s always been done,” Saylor said. “I think that has, in some ways, been a point of contention and one of those factors that undermine trust in the district. So it’s really been about listening, and walking the talk. We can say something, but are we modeling the behaviors to what we say we’re going to do?”
Having been in the position, Saylor described the assistant superintendent job as the “workhorse of the district” — a different, but equally difficult position as a superintendent that she described as a “service position.”
“In this role (as superintendent), you need to get over yourself,” Saylor said. “You need to suspend what you think you know so you can hear what other people are saying so you can uncover root causes, and help people come together and meet in the middle for what is best for the kids.”
They also, together, determined a set of broader goals that include making sure kids are inspired and empowered by using data to enhance learning and teaching, bettering professional learning opportunities and fine-tuning strategic plans.
“Having been from this area and being part of Bellefonte for 13 years, I really felt I knew this district until I took this job,” Burnaford said. “I was so focused on running Pleasant Gap, and focused on doing everything for the kids there, but this is a different step in trying to focus on six buildings and 3,000 students, and you have to look at a much bigger picture, but have to look at it together.”
The decision
The Bellefonte Area school board unanimously approved Michelle Saylor to take the reins in April replacing former Superintendent Cheryl Potteiger who left the district after the board voted not to approve a contract extension.
In July, the board also approved Tammie Burnaford to be the district’s second-in-command, filling a vacant spot that was previously held by Saylor.
“With Dr. Saylor in particular, we wanted to keep some continuity,” school board President Rodney Musser said. “It’s a matter that we didn’t want to terribly interrupt the past year. She did a good job of handling curriculum, and the staff really seemed to embrace her.”
Burnaford was recommended for the assistant superintendent position by Saylor.
Their roles are classified as “interim,” but with hopes it will be permanent.
“We all came into the position with the same goal to do what’s best for the district,” Saylor said. “But I’m also really enjoying seeing others grow into other roles and want to see them through to their success.”
Burnaford said whether she’d like to stay as assistant superintendent “hinges on” Saylor.
“I’m truly enjoying what I’m doing, but I’m the type of person who can do anything,” she said. “I would be just as happy going back to Pleasant Gap if that was the decision. I honestly try to be a servant leader and that my job is to serve the needs of the district in whatever that may be.”
But their roles are in the hands of the board.
Musser said the decision will be reserved until a later date, but that the nine-member board will discuss their options in the near future.
These discussions generally happen during what’s called “executive session,” which is closed to the public.
At Bellefonte Area, the board normally discusses personnel matters for about 30 minutes, but future conversations regarding the two positions will last about an hour, Musser said.
“I have an inkling where the board wants to go, but it’s not predetermined,” he said.
