Penn State, Pitt look to head off tensions before game

There is nothing like a rivalry to lend passion to a contest.
There is a reason that a meeting of the Eagles and Steelers or Penguins and Flyers sells more tickets and gains more viewers than some other NFL or NHL games involving the two teams. It’s not just about winning. It’s about the other team losing.
That is what is going to happen Saturday at Heinz Field. It doesn’t matter whether Penn State or Pitt think the game is a rivalry or not. The fans are clearly looking forward to renewing the battle after years of having the match-up sidelined.
But leaders don’t want it to go too far.
On Thursday, Penn State President Eric Barron and Pitt President Patrick Gallagher issued a joint letter cautioning fans to “be loud, be respectful and be a good sport.”
The statement is issued for a reason.
Last month, a Pitt blog was offering a t-shirt for sale that brought up the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal and allegations of longtime head coach Joe Paterno’s part in a cover-up. “Joe Knew” the shirts said.
Penn State fans responded. The blog folded. The blog’s Twitter account survives, continuing similar rhetoric, despite promises that it, too, would be disappearing.
The games with 2014 game with Rutgers also proved contentious. After that meeting, which included more Sandusky-themed shirts and signs, as well as Penn State fans being subjected to verbal attacks by Scarlet Knights fans, the Rutgers athletic director issued an apology for the behavior.
It’s also not the first time that Barron has asked for a little restraint.
In 2014, amidst the ongoing debates about university governance after the Sandusky scandal, one of Barron’s first communications with the alumni and fan base was a call for “civility” that ironically prompted some scathing responses from the hard-core Penn State faithful.
