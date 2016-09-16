Barron wants Penn State “All In” on diversity

Everyone knows that at Penn State, “We Are.”
But...we are what exactly?
At University Park alone, about 40,000 students come together from all over Pennsylvania and other states, even other countries. The have disparate backgrounds, challenges and skills. And that doesn’t even count the faculty.
But on the surface, “We Are” still seems pretty homogenous.
President Eric Barron has been trying to change that, making the campus more inviting and open to people from a wide range of racial and ethnic backgrounds, as well as other kinds of diversity, like veterans, people with disabilities, LGBTQ individuals and more.
Students from those groups say there is an effort, but they also say they can feel isolated.
“I found support here,” said Danielle Joliet.
She ticks off a lot of boxes. Joliet is an adult learner, older than many of her fellow students. She is also a veteran, and she is in recovery.
She wasn’t at Penn State long when she was approached by another student facing some of the same challenges.
“That text message changed my experience at Penn State,” she said.
It made her part of a group, part of other people who understood, giving her a touchstone.
Brian Davis is a sociology, criminology and African American studies student. He finds himself not just learning at Penn State, but teaching since many classmates have little experience with people of color.
“We consistently find ourselves having to educate our classmates about who we are,” he told the board of trustees outreach committee Thursday. “I know we are making it a priority to be more diverse, but what does that actually look like?”
Davis is one of the students who will be featured in a video that will help kick-off a new “All In” initiative.
“It’s a racially diverse environment,” said Barron. “But many groups feel marginalized. They look to see whether they have a voice.”
“All In” is meant to give each of those groups a turn to speak up about who they are. Barron said the idea had its roots in the story behind the call of “We Are,” when the Penn State team wouldn’t bow to segregationist pressure when traveling to the Cotton Bowl in 1948.
“’We play all or we play none. We are Penn State,’” Barron quoted. “That’s our foundation.”
The university is making a yearlong push to celebrate diversity, all kinds of diversity, and they are starting with that video. And they aren’t just screening it in small groups in a dark room. They’re putting it right out front. Literally.
On Oct. 6, the presentation will be projected directly onto Old Main and streamed live to all of the Commonwealth Campuses.
The initiative also includes celebrations monthly of different groups, like Hispanic month in September, disabilities and National Coming Out Week in October, veterans in November, a variety of holiday activities in December, Martin Luther King Jr. in January, African American heritage in February, women in March, Asian cultures and an American Indian powwow in April.
All of it builds toward what Barron sees as the long-lasting, tangible representation of the commitment to diversity - a “capstone” to be unveiled at the end.
Maria Walls is a disabled student on campus. She works with other disabled students in a group she started, and she says that her experiences have been “overwhelmingly positive,” but just this week, she had a professor tell her that her grade would be affected if she used the accommodations afforded for her disability. It left her realizing just how much people don’t understand.
“Most people don’t realize there is a problem until it smacks them in the face,” she said.
That’s what Barron wants to do with “All In.”
“Think about all of the groups and open the doors,” he said. “Send a signal about what ‘We Are’ means at Penn State.”
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
