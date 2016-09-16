Services set for 2 Penn State students who died in separate crashes

Services are scheduled for Penn State students Byron Markle and Nicolai “Nico” Tereschak, who died in separate vehicle crashes four days apart.
Markle, 20, of York, died Sept. 9 when he was a passenger in a Nissan Pathfinder driven by Tyler Fasig, 21, that rolled over on North Atherton Street. Tereschak died Tuesday when he lost control of his Pontiac Bonneville and hit a wooden billboard frame in Salem Township.
Markle, the son of Dina J. Seifert and Barry E. Markle, had no siblings, according to his obituary. He graduated from Dallastown High School in 2014, was an avid golfer and majored in professional golf management. A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth United Methodist Church, 1067 E. Market St. in York. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North in York.
Tereschak, the son of Curt and Debra Kishel Tereschak, had a sister Natasha. He was a 2013 graduate of Wallenpaupack Area High School and had a passion for basketball and helping others, according to his obituary.
A ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home, 201 Route 191 in South Sterling. Friends may call Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Tereschak’s family “requests that you honor his life by performing acts of kindness as he had regularly done during his lifetime.”
