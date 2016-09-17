Fans react to Paterno being honored

Ed Wilson was a freshman in 1966 when he attended the first Penn State football game with Joe Paterno as head coach.
It was also Paterno’s first win in the position.
“I can’t say I remember a lot of it, but to know I was there was special,” Wilson said. “There have been a lot of good memories of Joe Paterno, and some I was able to witness with my family.”
The Class of 1970 graduate noted the national championship game against Miami in 1987 at the Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempa, Ariz., and the game Paterno coached against Ohio State after he surpassed his 400th win.
At Saturday afternoon’s game against Temple, Paterno was honored, along with the 1966 team to mark the 50th anniversary of Paterno’s first game and first win as head coach.
As a video about Paterno played at Beaver Stadium between the first and second quarters, many fans stood up and applauded, while some Temple fans turned their backs to the field. That was followed by two more videos about Paterno.
“I think to most Penn State football fans, he’s the greatest thing since sliced bread,” longtime fan and Penn State football season-ticket holder Dan Reid said. “He’s a legend, but at the same time it’s a shame he’s associated and got caught up with all that scandal. I hate to see that’s how so many remember him, instead of all the good he did.”
Reid was referring to the Jerry Sandusky scandal, in which the former Penn State assistant football coach was convicted in 2012 of several counts of child sex abuse crimes.
Subsequently, Paterno’s coaching career ended in November 2011 when he was terminated as a result of the scandal.
Despite that, dozens of people still crowded around a makeshift memorial Saturday in the area of Beaver Stadium where the Paterno statue once stood.
“We honor him because he is Penn State no matter,” said Darcy Confer, a Penn State Class of 1977 grad. “We know what his real legacy is.”
Confer placed a dozen blue and white carnations in the area, which also included signs, bricks with customized messages and bouquets of flowers.
But at least one person protested at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
Andrew Limauro, a Penn State sophomore, was holding three signs that said, “You forgot already;” “PSU can’t move on when they have learned nothing;” and “Stop the commemoration of JoePa.”
Limauro started a campaign last week on www.change.org against the university’s decision to honor Paterno.
“This isn’t an anti-Joe Paterno tirade; this is against the university’s decision to honor him at this time, and that is ultimately why I’m here today to open people’s minds to how big of a problem this (child sexual abuse) really is,” Limauro said. “I think there is a serious issue here, and I’m hoping some attention this will get of victims of child sexual abuse to come out. It is awful and not something you should have to bear burden to.”
The Nittany Lions beat the Temple Owls 34-27.
“It’s a perfect end to a day that’s all about Joe,” Reid said.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
