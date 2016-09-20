If you look up, you will probably see a low-flying plane over Penn State’s campus.
No worries — they’re just doing their job.
The plane is collecting aerial images of the campus until about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Penn State release.
“The flyover is a collaboration between the Penn State Office of Physical Plant, the Penn State Department of Architectural Engineering and Bentley Systems Inc,” the university release said. “The images are being collected as part of an ongoing effort to create a 3D virtual model of the University Park campus.”
The plane’s height is about 1,000 feet above ground level and is flying at super slow speed — for a plane — at 60 mph. Despite the abnormal height of flight and deliberately slow speed, the university said all Federal Aviation Administration rules are being followed.
