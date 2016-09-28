Penn State offers course focusing on Trump ahead of election

Penn State is dedicating an entire course this fall to one person: Donald Trump.
WNEP-TV reports that the one-credit course called “Trump” allows students to meet for two hours a week to analyze the Republican presidential candidate’s campaign, the democratic process and previous presidential candidates.
Michael Berkman, the director of the university’s McCourtney Institute for Democracy, said Trump is generating a great deal of support through unorthodox means and is also discussing things that raise questions about democratic politics.
Students say they’re discussing what makes him popular and what separates him from other candidates throughout history.
The institute is using the course as a pilot to see if students are interested in taking classes focusing on contemporary topics on a regular basis.
Comments