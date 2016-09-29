Voiceless no more, poet speaks thanks to Penn State student’s invention

Arlyn Edelstein’s words filled the room.
None escaped her lips.
“I am here giving a poetry reading,” she said. “I never thought I’d have the opportunity of having people hear my words.”
The voice was hers, yet not hers. Dictated through a special software, it sounded like a cousin of Apple’s Siri. But then she began to read. And the words gained warmth, reflected in a smile here, a nod there. She pressed her foot to the pedal on her wheelchair, mimicking the cadence and listening to the selections through her earpiece.
Edelstein, who has nonverbal cerebral palsy, can’t “walk and talk like most people,” she said in one poem. But she is far from silent.
Thanks to the Voz Box, a personal speech assistant designed by a team of Penn State students, she read her poetry for the first time Wednesday night. Her audience, a small crowd at the Happy Valley LaunchBox, clapped and snapped when she finished.
“Voz Box gave her the ability to present here and really just use it as a tool,” said Mary Elizabeth McCulloch, who developed the assistant.
McCulloch heads up Project Vive, the team behind the Voz Box and Edelstein’s first reading. The pair collaborated over the summer after Edelstein’s nephew had learned about the device that could give a voice to the voiceless.
The system, which is activated via a foot pedal attached to her wheelchair, allows Edelstein to construct and select sentences through the Vive editing software. Though her voice is digitally produced, her words are hers, selected beforehand on her laptop.
The process takes on a rhythm of its own, with feet, ears and mind all working in unison with the software. Once her words are chosen, they’re amplified via a Bluetooth speaker.
“This has really been a group effort,” McCulloch said. “Arlyn has really helped us and contributed to the design of this product, and she’s really done it to help others who can’t afford speech-generation devices.
“She’s been great at telling us when things work, when they don’t work and when things need to be changed.”
Through the system Edelstein can click through menus, using her foot as an organic stylus. She can program phrases as simple as saying her name to more complicated sentences such as those used in her poetry.
“Which was one of the coolest things,” McCulloch said. “I asked her ‘what do you like to do?’ One of the first things she said with the device was she wrote poems. And I had no idea.”
Edelstein, 70, started writing poems when she was a teenager in Arizona. Her mother’s cousin was the mayor of Tucson at the time, and he’d gotten her a subscription for the magazine Arizona Highways. With its glossy photos of Saguaros and brick-colored desert, the monthly served as inspiration for the young poet’s work.
“I wrote poems from the pictures I saw in those magazines,” she said.
On Wednesday, several of her poems painted nature as her canvas. In one, she spoke of her son showing her a colored picture of sand dunes in California. It reminded her of her youth, tracing her fingers through the grains. When the wind blew, she said, it was as if the slate was wiped clean.
The new start, McCulloch said, is one reason she pursued the project while a biomedical engineering student at Penn State. She developed the Vive voice-augmentation concept while working with children in Ecuador who had the disease.
A recent graduate, McCulloch, 24, is heading to Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia to study medicine. She said the Voz Box, which can be implemented via a number of wearable devices including watches, gloves and elbow bands, will be cost-effective and portable enough to find a niche in developing countries.
But until then, it is helping artists such as Edelstein give voice to their work.
“Then in the light of a new day, I am grateful for what I can do,” she read, finishing slowly. “And I am satisfied.”
When there were no more words, she smiled.
