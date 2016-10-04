Penn State homecoming events scheduled all week long

What is homecoming, really?
A football game? A parade?
That’s part of it, but if you think that’s all there is to the fall ritual at Penn State, you need to check again.
Penn State’s homecoming festivities may culminate in Saturday’s game against Maryland, but there is a lot more on the agenda.
On Tuesday, the Past to Present Celebration was set up at the HUB-Robeson Center with entertainment and activities in the afternoon. In the evening, the For the Glory Talent Show was planned at Eisenhower Auditorium.
Wednesday features a carnival and field day on the HUB lawn from 2 to 7 p.m.
At 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Penn State is set to go “All In” on diversity with a multicultural multimedia presentation projected on Old Main. The event is not technically a homecoming event but is a spotlight event happening at the university this week.
Things really get going on Friday.
There is an ice cream social from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hintz Alumni Center to start things off. Then the annual homecoming parade, helmed by grand marshal and AccuWeather founder, president and chairman and former Penn State trustee Joel Myers, will step off at 6 p.m., tracing its way from Pennypacker Hall through campus and up West College Avenue to Burrowes.
From 9 to 11 p.m., students and alumni are welcome to join Lion Ambassadors in their ceremonial guarding of the Nittany Lion Shrine.
The game itself is set for noon on Saturday, but the tailgating competition starts at 9 a.m. Anyone with room for more is welcome to join the Alumni Zone tailgate after the game in the Multi Sports Facility. Admission is $20 for members of the Penn State Alumni Association and $35 for nonmembers.
