Museum extends hours for home football games

The Earth and Mineral Sciences Museum and Art Gallery is extending its hours.
The museum and gallery, located on the ground floor of Deike Building on Penn State’s campus, will be open prior to home football games, according to a press release.
The museum and gallery will be open 9-11 a.m. on Saturday and Nov. 26 and 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Nov. 5.
The museum’s exhibits feature minerals, rocks, mining lamps, fossils, a tornado simulator and more. The art gallery focuses on energy-related themes and has exhibits on oil, gas, coal and Marcellus Shale.
For more information, visit ems.psu.edu/museum.
