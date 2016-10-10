Penn State celebrates healing power of exercise

An apple a day may keep the doctor away, but what about a downward facing dog or a nice, brisk walk?
Penn State’s kinesiology department is reminding people that getting up and moving around is a way to keep yourself healthy without a copay.
The university is celebrating its fifth Exercise is Medicine Week with a variety of activities through Thursday.
“This is about so much more than just one week,” said coordinator Zack Papalia, a kinesiology doctoral student and faculty member. “I want to see an actual change after EIM. I want to see people taking action by joining clubs and getting more involved.”
Events kicked off with a mile-long campus walk.
Exercise stations will be open in different locations around campus throughout the week. Monday’s was at Willard Building. On Tuesday, people will be getting fit at the Palmer Museum of Art, while Wednesday features lap-running around the West Halls quad and Thursday’s regimen takes place at the Huck Institutes of Life Sciences.
It all wraps up with a free yoga session at 5 p.m. Thursday on the Old Main lawn.
“As students, our main concerns are our schoolwork and classes, and health seems to be put on a back burner,” said kinesiology major and EIM undergrad public relations chair Renee Richardson.
“With this initiative, we get students and community members thinking about and excited about exercise,” she said. “We help them realize all of the benefits, and encourage them to figure out a way to implement it into their daily lives.”
