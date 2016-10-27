Penn State continues to promote cybersecurity after hacks

2:16 Linebackers Cabinda and Bell talk about their return Pause

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

0:52 These self-healing textiles could be the cloak of invincibility of the future

2:38 Video: Penn State's Mike the Mailman retires after 48 years

0:54 Video: Penn State's Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event

0:46 VIDEO: Thon No Hair, Don't Care event

0:47 Video: Penn State program aims to excite girls in STEM fields