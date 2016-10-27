Former Gov. Rendell talks presidential campaign at Penn State

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg Pause

2:21 Franklin celebrated Ohio win but has moved on to Purdue

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

2:16 Linebackers Cabinda and Bell talk about their return

1:59 Elevate your garden guacamole

0:52 These self-healing textiles could be the cloak of invincibility of the future

2:38 Video: Penn State's Mike the Mailman retires after 48 years

0:54 Video: Penn State's Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event