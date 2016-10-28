OAG comments on Penn State investigation report

It is unclear if the Office of the Attorney General is investigating Penn State’s handling of the Nate Parker case.
Parker is a former wrestler for the university and now is an award-winning director, producer and actor whose film Birth of a Nation was recently released. He was charged in 1999 with raping a fellow student, but was acquitted of the allegations.
State investigators, according to the New York Times, are looking into whether the school mishandled Parker’s case. OAG spokesman Jeffrey Johnson said he could not confirm or deny reports by the newspaper that there was an investigation into Penn State and its handling of Parker’s case.
The OAG is prosecuting three former university administrators — Graham Spanier Tim Curley and Gary Schultz — in Dauphin County on charges that they failed to report what was suspected child sex abuse for now convicted former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky. The ex-coach is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence for being convicted of more than 40 counts of abuse.
The newspaper reported that the OAG’s investigation will determine if there is “a broader pattern of inaction by the athletic department when it came to complaints of sexual misconduct.” The New York Times cited two officials as sources, but did not name them.
Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is investigating the university and its policies, which he announced in August. DePasquale is an elected investigative watchdog, but not a prosecutor.
DePasquale’s investigation’s focus is on tuition, governance and reforms that happened after the Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.
The New York Times did not mention the auditor general’s investigation.
