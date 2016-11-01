Penn State freshman mourned by student body

The Penn State student body is mourning one of its own.
Stephanie Elysse Inman, 18, of Lebanon, died Friday, the result of an unexpected pulmonary embolism.
Inman was the daughter of Kelly and Jim Inman. She had a sister, Barbara, and brothers Jeffrey and Matthew.
“The Penn State community is profoundly saddened by the death of Stephanie. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family and friends, and mourn with them in the loss of such a promising young life,” said Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers.
Inman was a freshman at the University Park campus studying biology. Her family said she hoped to continue on to dental school. She was a member of Penn State’s Homecoming committee, Thon OPPerations committee, the Pre-Dental Society and the special events chair for the Wrestling Affiliate Club.
According to her family, Inman, a serious student with good grades, “loved being involved on campus and going to Penn State football games.” She was also a hard-working student, on track to get a 4.0.
Memorial services for the 2016 graduate of Annville-Cleona High School are planned close to her home in Annville, but Tuesday students were planning a vigil at Penn State.
The family asked that any memorial contributions be made out to Penn State Dance Marathon, crediting Thon OPPerations on the memo line, and sent to Thon Office 227D HUB, University Park, PA 16802. Online donations to Thon can be made at Thon.org.
A scholarship fund has also been established at Annville-Cleona High School. Contributions can be sent to the school district or made online at GoFundMe under Steph Inman Memorial Scholarship.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
