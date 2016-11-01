Penn State freshman mourned by student body

1:50 Bull-Moose Party of Penn State invites fellow students to talk Pause

0:59 Philipsburg-Osceola football gets first win since 2013

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

1:52 Surprise marriage proposal at Kansas City Municipal Court

3:39 What is autism?

1:14 Franklin thanks fans for braving weather to support team to a win

0:52 These self-healing textiles could be the cloak of invincibility of the future

2:38 Video: Penn State's Mike the Mailman retires after 48 years