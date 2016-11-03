Penn State responds to record $2.4 million fine

The U.S. Department of Education delivered Penn State’s latest blow Thursday — a $2.4 million one.
The university has only recently started to recover from the sanctions levied by the NCAA after the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.
Now the Feds have given another.
It was not unexpected. A review of the school’s compliance with Clery Act requirements has been in the works for years.
President Eric Barron received a letter detailing penalties while attending his last scheduled trustees meeting of the year.
The communication outlined issues including failure to notify, lack of administrative capability, improper classification of reported crimes under the Clery Act, improperly collected crime statistics in 2011 — the year Sandusky was arrested and charged — and failure to notify students and staff.
“Penn State provided the federal government with unfettered access to all requested information in the Department of Education review. This review, in scope and duration, is unprecedented by the Department of Education. The review is focused on past incidents, policies and procedures from 1998-2011,” according to a press release from the university. “We have just received the report today and are in the process of conducting a thorough review so that we may better understand its findings. We will comment further when our thorough evaluation of the department’s 239-page report has been completed.”
