Florida Georgia Line to headline at Bryce Jordan Center

One of country music’s rising star acts will be making a return trip to Happy Valley in 2017. But this time, they will be at the top of the ticket.
The country music duo Florida Georgia Line will be making a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center on March 25 as part of their “Dig Your Roots” tour.
The pair were last in Centre County in 2014 when they opened for Jason Aldean.
The duo has been fusing country, rock, hip-hop and pop since 2010 and in 2016 they were named the American Country Music Awards vocal duo of the year.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 2 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at the Bryce Jordan Center, Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
