AD Barbour maintains position on selling alcohol at Beaver Stadium

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour doesn’t care how much money other schools make selling alcohol at sporting events.
Columbus Business Journal reported Monday that Ohio State had made $1.1 million in its first year selling beer at its football stadium.
When she was tagged in a tweet with that information, Barbour responded “not under consideration.”
“Nothing has changed related to this subject. There aren’t any plans to sell throughout the entire stadium,” said Intercollegiate Athletics spokesman Jeff Nelson.
While some limited possibilities have been proposed, like alcohol options in club seating or private suites, Barbour has maintained that she is not in favor of general alcohol availability.
“If we have a new athletic director, I suppose that is a possibility. I’m very confident what we are proposing will have little or no intersection with the students,” she said after the issue came up at a May meeting of the board of trustees.
Penn State has been experimenting with alcohol availability at its sports and entertainment venues for non-Nittany Lion events.
“We had zero alcohol-related incidents,” ICA chief operating officer Phil Esten said in October after the university hosted an NHL preseason game between the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild at Pegula Ice Arena.
