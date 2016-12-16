Penn State graduation goes on, will be streamed

After four years (or more) at Penn State, a little snow isn’t going to keep graduates from picking up a diploma.
Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers confirmed Friday that Saturday graduation ceremonies will take place on schedule.
“We are holding commencements as planned, however, we are very aware of the potential weather conditions,” Powers said.
The National Weather Service has announced a winter weather advisory for 10 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday, a period that would cover the 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. graduation ceremonies at University Park campus, and could affect people coming into town for the 4:30 p.m. graduate school commencement.
The university is making other arrangements, however, for those who cannot make the trip in the expected snow, sleet and freezing rain.
The ceremonies will be streamed live at http://commencement.psu.edu/index.html.
Lock Haven University canceled its graduation ceremonies scheduled for Saturday.
