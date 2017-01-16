Penn State Employee Health and Wellness Center opens

Penn State employees now have an on-campus option when they’re feeling under the weather.
The Penn State Employee Health and Wellness Center plans to hold a ribbon cutting from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Monday at the Nursing Sciences Building at University Park, the Penn State College of Medicine and Penn State Hershey Medical Group State College recently announced.
According to a Penn State News story, “providing cost-effective, high-quality and convenient care to Penn State employees will be the center’s focus.”
The center, which takes walk-ins, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be staffed by three nurse practitioners, according to the university, and a Penn State Health physician will be on site two days a week.
“The Penn State Employee Health and Wellness Center is one of many plan features and programs that will promote a healthy community, advocate healthy choices and activities, and support the consistent and effective management of health risks,” said David Gray, senior vice president for finance and business, in December. “The center provides an opportunity for employees to get treatment for minor medical conditions at the workplace, eliminating the need to take time to travel to their physician’s office.”
Additional information on the center can be found here and through the Penn State College of Nursing and the Penn State College of Medicine.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
