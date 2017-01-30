‘A blank canvas’: Penn State research aims to spur economic development

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win Pause

0:18 No snow plow? No problem, use a table.

1:16 Bellefonte Area students run Life Skills Cafe

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before