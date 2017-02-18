Sen. Bob Casey stops by Thon

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., stopped by the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday to cheer on the students participating in the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon.
“This is a great inspiration, not only for Pennsylvania but for people across the country,” Casey said.
He spoke just after 12:30 p.m., as the dancers were in their 18th hour of standing.
“I want to thank the students here at Penn State for doing Thon again,” Casey said.
The families that benefit are grateful for the work students are doing with Thon, he said.
“God bless your work,” Casey said.
Thon is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy with a mission of helping children and families affected by childhood cancer. More than 16,500 students participate in the yearlong fundraising and awareness campaign that culminates in a 46-hour dance marathon, according to a press release from Thon.
