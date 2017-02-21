Jim Gaffigan to bring “Contagious” laughter to Bryce Jordan Center

Jim Gaffigan will bring his popular stand-up act to Penn State for the first time in April.
The Grammy-nominated comedian, New York Times best-selling author, top touring performer and multi-platinum-selling father of five will play the Bryce Jordan Center on April 8, the venue announced Tuesday.
Tickets for the stop on his “Contagious” tour will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.
Tickets are priced at $35.75, $49.75 and $69.75 and are available from the Bryce Jordan Center, Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre, online at ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.
Gaffigan is the centerpiece of TV Land’s “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” which will premiere its second season this summer. That show has a local connection, with State College actress Caitlin Moeller cast as the middle child.
The comedian has also been a guest on television shows including “Portlandia,” “Flight of the Conchords,” “Bored to Death” and “Law and Order.” His film career encompasses work like “Three Kings” with George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg, comedies like “Hot Pursuit” and “Super Troopers,” and the upcoming independent film “The Bleeder” with Naomi Watts and Liev Scheiber.
“Contagious” headlined Madison Square Garden in December, making Gaffigan one of only 10 comics to sell out the famous New York City venue. He also had the honor to perform for Pope Francis when the pontiff visited Philadelphia in 2015.
Comments