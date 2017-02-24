Barron boasts big plans for Big Ten bucks

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case Pause

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017

2:02 Heart monitors help Penn State men's hockey improve performance

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl