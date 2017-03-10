PennTAP to host energy efficiency workshop

According to the Department of Energy, the average U.S. household could save up to 30 percent on its annual utility bills with a home energy audit. Even simple tweaks, such as replacing incandescent bulbs with LED or fluorescent lighting, can add up in savings.
The Pennsylvania Technical Assistance Program plans to host a workshop educating businesses on how to take the hacks from the home to the workplace. The Facility Operations Workshop runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.
It’s open to building operators, engineers and HVAC technicians interested in earning Building Operator Certification maintenance points. The cost is $25 per person. Interested parties can register on-site on Tuesday.
According to a PennTAP release, the workshop will cover energy efficiency, management practices, HVAC systems and building automation.
“Participants will be able to network with peers to discuss relevant issues when trying to implement energy efficiency projects and update older buildings,” environment and energy team lead Denise Bechdel said in a statement.
There will also be presentations on upgrading buildings. Walt Dinda, energy program specialist with the state Office of Pollution and Prevention and Energy Assistance, is slated to give the keynote address, while building and grounds director Michael Wetzel will share some practices implemented at Brandywine Heights Area School District.
“In my presentation, I will be sharing some examples of upgrades with LED lighting, fluorescent lighting and energy management strategy changes completed within my school district,” Wetzel said in a release. “The Building Operator Certification program teaches you to look at all aspects, no matter the size or scope of the project.”
