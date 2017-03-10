PennTAP to host energy efficiency workshop

1:04 Wyatt is learning how to walk with his wheelchair Pause

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:02 Rings trailer

1:34 North Carolina provides a tool to curb prescription drug overdoses, but most doctors don't use it.