Penn State awarded more than $280,000 from USDA

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, announced grant funding for Penn State through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
The $281,072 in funding will benefit undergraduate students, according to a press release from Thompson’s office. The awards are made through NIFA’s Research and Extension Experiences for Undergraduate Fellowships Program.
“Our nation has been facing a critical shortfall of new talent entering the agricultural industry,” Thompson said in the release. “As vice chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, I have been promoting careers in agriculture. Federal support for training, like this grant will provide can help ensure that Penn State students can be well prepared to enter the workforce and make a difference for our country.”
