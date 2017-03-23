Gardening showcase to bring together local companies

Punxsutawney Phil may have condemned us to another six weeks of winter, but the sentence has finally ended: Spring is in the air.
To celebrate, Phospholutions, a Penn State startup, and other local businesses are hosting a pop-up gardening show from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Happy Valley LaunchBox, 224 S. Allen St. in State College. The gathering will include gardening tips and presentations, live bluegrass music and food.
Hunter Swisher, Phospholutions CEO, said the company is also holding a product launch of its home and garden line. The startup’s soil amendment reduces fertilizer use and aids in root growth. For the past year, the company focused on commercializing the product for golf courses, but have recently tailored it for residential use.
“It makes for better roots, better plants,” Swisher said.
The event is free and open to the public. Several of the companies attending, including Phospholutions, will have products available for sale.
Cityscape Farm Supply, Wilson Home Farms, The Barn at Lemont, Cutting Edge Tree Professionals and Home D Pizzeria and Robin Hood Brewing Co. will also be in attendance.
