Penn State denounces white group’s posters, but some will be allowed on campus

A white “fraternity” group’s signs have been posted on Penn State’s campus.
Identity Evropa, a U.S.-based organization, posted photos of their signs on Twitter with the messages “Let’s become great again” and “Our future belongs to us.”
The group’s leader, Nathan Damigo, told the New York Times that the group is a fraternity of mostly college-educated men.
The group is “dedicated to promoting the interests of people of European heritage,” according to its Facebook page and has posted its signs on campuses across the country.
Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers said the university is aware of the recently posted signs and explained that the group’s organized campaign is part of a “noninclusive agenda.” Identity Evropa is not a recognized Penn State student organization.
“The posters are designed to provoke anger and divisiveness and intimidate others,” Powers said. “As a university that fosters diversity and inclusion, we find the posters and the responsible group counter to our values.”
Posters found on bulletin boards designated for only university use will be removed, but signs on public boards will be allowed to stay unless used to block other documents, Powers said.
“As an institution of higher education, Penn State fully supports the right of free speech and encourages its expression in thoughtful and respectful ways, even when we strongly disagree with the opinions expressed,” she said. “The university would like to emphasize that every student on this campus has earned the right to be here based on their academic qualifications and hard work. Penn State is enriched by students and scholars from around the world and we will continue to be a campus dedicated to building a safe, supportive and welcoming learning environment that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion.”
