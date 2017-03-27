Penn State

March 27, 2017 5:08 PM

Laverne Cox reschedules her Penn State appearance

From CDT staff reports

Laverne Cox, a star in the Netflix original series “Orange is the New Black,” has rescheduled her Penn State appearance for April.

The first transgender black woman to have a lead role on mainstream television, according to a release, will now speak at 8 p.m. April 20 in Eisenhower Auditorium.

Tickets will be available April 6 to Penn State students with a valid University Park ID. There is a two-ticket maximum per ID. Remaining tickets will be made available April 13 to the public.

Tickets can be picked up at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Eisenhower Auditorium; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at the Penn State Downtown Theater Center; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays at the Bryce Jordan Center and at the HUB-Robeson Center information desk.

