West Arete, 5 others receive Ben Franklin Technology Partners funding

Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Central and Northern Pennsylvania recently announced another round of funding, adding six more companies to its investment portfolio.
The early-stage seed investor has been pumping funds into the region’s startup economy for more than 30 years. The latest round includes State College software company West Arete, which created “Benefactory,” a platform that allows community foundations to host events. According to a release, the platform has been used in Centre, Lancaster and Erie counties.
Numbers were not available at press time. As recently as December, Ben Franklin Technology Partners invested more than $835,000 in 11 company projects, including five in Centre County.
The other five companies, all based in the seed investor’s 32-county footprint, included ideas for an educational content management system, a professional development platform for educators, a folding boat trailer, an e-commerce site for Mason Jar-related items and small oscillators for electronic communications devices.
