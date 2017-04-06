Penn State names new police chief

Penn State police will have a new chief as of April 20.
Keith Morris, former Allentown Police Department chief, will take over the position held by interim police Mike Lowery, according to a Penn State news release. Morris is a Penn State alumnus and will be responsible for the “overall management and administration of police and security operations at University Park.”
Morris served the Allentown police for 20 years before becoming chief in September 2016, the release said. He earned his bachelor of science degree in administration of justice from Penn State in 1995 and a master of arts in criminal justice from DeSales University in 2013.
“I am truly honored to have been afforded this opportunity,” Morris said in the release, “as I have Penn State to thank for where I am today and have always wanted to be able to give back to the university.”
Lowery, who has served as interim chief since January, will move into a new role as director of operations within the university police, the release said.
