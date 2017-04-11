Penn State president asks if there is any hope for Greek life

Beta Theta Pi members called themselves ‘men of principle,’ and a Penn State administrator believed the fraternity to be “one of the three best” at Penn State.
That was before pledge Timothy Piazza died Feb. 4, two days after an acceptance ceremony in the Beta Theta Pi house.
Penn State president Eric Barron called the now-permanently banned frat’s “model behavior” a charade.
“The brothers had a no alcohol policy, which stated that anyone caught drinking would be expelled from the fraternity,” Barron said in a blog. “There was live-in oversight as contracted through an external agreement with the national organization. The owner of the house wired it for video surveillance. There were no outward signs of large parties, which are frequently the bane of community members. All indicators suggested a model fraternity. Yet, a death occurred because a student was forced to consume dangerous amounts of alcohol in a hazing ritual. The story is even worse. The story is incomprehensible.”
The live-in oversight was Tim Bream, the university’s director of athletic training services, and video surveillance was turned over to State College police for its criminal investigation. The fraternity has since requested that video evidence be returned to the organization.
Penn State deferred Greek life recruitment for a semester following Piazza’s death. The university will also “strongly enforce” prohibition of underage drinking. Other measures include no day-long events and a reduction of 45 socials with alcohol per semester to 10. Failure to follow the restrictions may lead to a “declaring that the system must be completely dry.”
“Nine of the university’s 82 fraternities and sororities violated at least one rule, and one fraternity – Sigma Alpha Mu – violated almost every rule that was imposed,” during the recent Parent’s Weekend, according to Barron. The university president also said that he had obtained an email from an IFC leader that included a “derogatory term to describe women” and instructions on how not to get caught breaking violations.
“If new rules can just be ignored, or behavior just goes underground, and if there is no willingness to recognize the adverse impact of excessive drinking, hazing, and sexual assault, then is there any hope?” Barron said.
Barron said in his post that the university has made attempts for more than a decade to address Greek life issues, including excessive drinking and a high rate of sexual assault. Some measures included self-policing and self-regulating. Barron created a task force to curb “negative behaviors” of Greek life after a police investigation uncovered hazing, drug use, underage drinking and harassment of females in 2015 at Kappa Delta Rho.
The university suspended the fraternity for three years despite Penn State’s Intrafraternity Council’s decision to continue to recognize the organization. Administrators thought the action would deter others from similar behavior.
“The tragic and heart-wrenching death of a student at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity completely changed this view,” Barron said.
Comments