Penn State announces slate of speakers, schedule for graduation

A mix of professors, students and leaders will give the commencement addresses at Penn State next weekend.
The University Park campus will celebrate spring graduation with 15 ceremonies between May 5 and May 7. According to Penn State, there will be 8,5000 students receiving bachelor’s degrees, 1,037 receiving master’s degrees and another 227 getting their doctorates.
It will all start at 5 p.m. May 5 with the Schreyer Honors College medal ceremony at Eisenhower Auditorium.
Two ceremonies will take place at 8 p.m. that same day. The College of Engineering will hold its graduation ceremony at Bryce Jordan Center, when Patricia Stevens, of Boeing, gives the address. The College of Earth and Mineral Sciences will hold its commencement at Pegula Ice Arena, where Alton Romig, executive officer of the National Academy of Engineering will speak.
On May 6, events will kick off with the Eberly College of Science graduation at 9 a.m. at the Jordan Center. Nina G. Jablonski, Evan Pugh university professor of anthropology at Penn State will give the address.
For Penn State Law, the speaker will be U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. The law school will convey degrees at 10:30 a.m. at Eisenhower Auditorium.
The newly named Bellisario College of Communications will hold graduation at noon at the Jordan Center. ESPN reporter Lisa Salters will speak.
At the same time, the College of Arts and Architecture will confer degrees at Eisenhower Auditorium. Helen Maser, a graduating student, will be the speaker.
At 3 p.m., students in the College of Health and Human Development will graduate at the Jordan Center. Kevin Lynch, founder of the Quell Foundation, will deliver the address.
At the same time, Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman will speak at the College of Information Sciences and Technology commencement at Eisenhower Auditorium.
The College of Nursing will hold its event at 6 p.m. at Eisenhower. University nursing professor Janice Penrod will be the speaker.
At 6:30 p.m. May 6 at the Jordan Center, the College of Liberal Arts will confer degrees, with graduating student Elizabeth Catchmark delivering the address.
On on May 7, all events will be held at the Jordan Center. The first will be the 9 a.m. Smeal College of Business commencement. Financial expert and author Farnoosh Torabi will speak.
That will be followed by the 12:30 p.m. College of Education graduation. The speaker has not yet been named.
At 3:30 p.m., Penn State trustee and Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Vice President Chris Hoffman will deliver the address at the College of Agriculture’s commencement.
The last event will be the Graduate School commencement at 6:30 p.m. Andrew Read, Evan Pugh professor in biology and entomology, Eberly professor in biotechnology, and director of Penn State’s Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics, will speak.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
Comments