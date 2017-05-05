Penn State football trainer, Beta Theta Pi adviser not charged in death of Timothy Piazza

There is one person who will not be singled out for charges in the death of Timothy Piazza.
Tim Bream was an adviser at the fraternity. He lived on the scene, according to the mother of one Beta Theta Pi member.
But Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller would not use or confirm his name when asked him, saying only the “faculty member” who was “considered” in the investigation was not charged.
Parks Miller said Bream was not mentioned in the presentment, but on page 48, a witness was noted as testifying about a “discussion about whether to go upstairs and notify the chapter adviser, Tim Bream, but this course of action was never pursued.”
Parks Miller said the “faculty adviser” didn’t appear on video surveillance of the evening and there was no reason to include him in the charges.
“Knowing about a crime and not calling it in isn’t criminal liability in Pennsylvania,” she said.
An assistant Penn State athletic director and head trainer of the football team, Bream sent emails to 13 students — at least one of whom is listed as a Beta Theta Pi pledge in the presentment — in February to set up meetings with the State College police that would “not take very long.”
“You are not in trouble. This has to do with the investigation,” Bream said.
Qobi Quainoo is one of those pledges that received the email. In the documents, Quainoo is noted on the surveillance video sitting on the couch near Piazza, who was on the floor at about 6:44 a.m. on Feb. 3. He videoed him with Snapchat.
None of the students that received Bream’s emails were among those charged.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
