Frazier leaves president’s council, Trump blasts Merck in response

A former Penn State trustee is at odds with the president of the United States.
Kenneth Frazier, who picked up his bachelor’s degree at Penn State before attending Harvard Law, is the CEO of Merck, a biopharmaceutical company that produces things like Implanon birth control, oncology drug Keytruda and asthma medication Proventil.
Until Monday morning, he was also a member of Donald Trump’s American Manufacturing Council.
He released a statement announcing his step-down after the president’s reaction to violent events in Charlottesville, Va., where white nationalists clashed with counterprotestors, resulting in the death of one woman and the injury of 19 other people when a man deliberately rammed the crowd with a vehicle.
Trump has been criticized for not taking the opportunity to denounce the white supremacists, who marched through the Virginia town with lit torches. Instead, he called out hatred he said existed on both sides.
“Our country’s strength stems from its diversity and the contributions made by men and women of different faiths, races, sexual orientations and political beliefs,” Frazier said in a statement. “America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal.”
Frazier said that in his position as CEO, he felt responsible “to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.”
Trump responded on Twitter by blasting Frazier and the drug company.
Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017
“Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from the President’s Manufacturing Council, he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!” he tweeted about an hour ofter Frazier’s announcement.
Frazier served as a Penn State trustee from July 2009 to June 2015.
He chaired the special committee created in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal in 2011, retaining the services of former FBI director and federal judge Louis Freeh to conduct the investigation into the situation.
