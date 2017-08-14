Penn State president issues statement on violence in Charlottesville

Penn State’s president is responding to the violence in another university town.
President Eric Barron put issued a statement Monday on the outburst of violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., where white nationalist demonstrators clashed with counterprotestors, culminating when a man drove a car into a crowd, killing one woman and injuring 19 others.
“As a university, we place a high value on First Amendment rights to free speech and peaceable assembly,” Barron said in his statement. “We encourage civil discussion and engagement in discourse and believe that a wide range of viewpoints strengthen us as a community. What we — and the world — saw in Charlottesville, Va., was none of those things.”
Barron called the incident a “senseless loss of life” with “irreparable damage to innocent people — a tragedy for all,” and expressed sympathy for the victims, their families and the faculty, staff and students of the University of Virginia, located in the town.
“We must be united in our support of society’s shared values of inclusivity, broad acceptance of differences and peaceful exchanges of opinions and ideas. I urge everyone to be a part of this process. We must not permit these acts of injustice and bigotry to go unchallenged,” he wrote.
Penn State took steps to address inclusivity recently, including a program begun in 2016 called “All In,” which included a splashy prodiversity rally at Old Main. Diversity has also been one of the pillars Barron has used as a foundation for his administration.
But that doesn’t mean that the university hasn’t felt the rising tensions of the 2016 election season and the ensuing months of the Donald Trump presidency.
In November 2016, Trump supporters built a 4-foot-tall mock wall around the flag on Old Main lawn. Two weeks later, after Trump’s win, other students walked out of classes. A Penn State instructor was added to a Professor Watchlist created by a right-wing group noting allegedly “radical” educators.
“We will continue Penn State’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and do all that we can together to foster a safe and open-minded community. To help achieve this goal, I ask all of you to reach out to people different from yourself, listen to new perspectives and embrace your fellow Penn Staters and neighbors,” Barron wrote.
