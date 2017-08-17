Petition reignites community concerns over access to PSU recreational facilities

Your issues with access to Rec Hall might have been handled back in March, but the issue has come back up with a new petition.
In July, Penn State announced a new plan for a membership program for community access to university facilities that have recreational sporting areas, such as the White Building, Intramural Building, Hepper Fitness Center and McCoy Natatorium.
Rec Hall was not included in the information originally released.
“The future use of Rec Hall is being evaluated and any changes will be determined within the next few months. Campus leadership has been engaged in the process of studying the financial sustainability of appropriately managing and supervising recreational activities at Rec Hall, however no final decision has been made. The university will share more information and updates as it becomes available,” the university stated in a release.
But a Penn State professor has rallied thousands to ask for access.
Mark Dyreson, who teaches kinesiology, started a Change.org petition asking to keep the spaces open to the community.
“Can a basketball court in an old building on a college campus contribute anything to the strength and vitality of a university? For those of us who haunt the hardwood at Rec Hall or the Intramural Building, two of the venerable landmarks at Penn State University, we think that the enduring history of free and public access to Rec Hall, IM, and other recreational facilities has indeed contributed to what makes the university a great place,” he wrote in his petition.
As of Thursday afternoon, 2,359 people agreed.
Some have spoken of the health benefits of keeping the community active and engaged.
Others say it alienates the university from the people who live and work around it.
Dyreson pointed to Penn State following procedures being implemented at other colleges.
“Penn State did not become a world-class institution by following other universities,” he wrote. “We hope that ‘We Are’ continues to mean that Penn State is an innovator and a leader — and not that we are just like everyone else.”
Comments