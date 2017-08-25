Penn State apologizes for season ticket, parking pass delays

If you have season tickets for Beaver Stadium, you might not actually have your season tickets.
At least not yet.
Penn State confirmed Friday that there have been “some delays” in getting football tickets into the hands of the people who paid for all seven home games.
“We’re working through it,” said spokesman Jeff Nelson.
In the past, season ticket holders received a sheet of tickets and ripped off the ones for the appropriate week. Parking passes were the same way.
But this year, plans were made to do things a little differently, with a booklet that included all of the tickets and passes in one place.
Nelson did not ascribe blame in the case to the new format. In fact, Penn State isn’t putting the blame on anything in particular, and is just falling on its own sword.
“This is not the way we try to conduct our normal business, so we apologize,” Nelson said. “We’re focused on just doing everything we can to get the tickets and parking out as fast as we can.”
If you’re concerned that you won’t have your tickets in time to see the Nittany Lions take on the Akron Zips next Saturday, does that mean you need to let the university know? Not necessarily.
“It’s definitely being addressed. If someone’s concerned that they haven’t received, they can certainly call 1-800-NITTANY, but we are well aware,” Nelson said.
The tickets are going out by overnight shipping, and Nelson said the university is confident that no one will miss the game.
“Our expectation is that everyone will have them by early next week,” he said. “We just want to let folks know again that we apologize for the delay and any inconvenience. We will do a better job in terms of delivering early next summer.”
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
Comments